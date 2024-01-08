Thai exports seen rising 1%-2% in 2024 - shippers council

Adds quote from council in paragraph 3, background

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise 1%-2% in 2024, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

Exports are a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy but muted global demand has meant sluggish trade in recent months.

The council also maintained its projection for 2023, when it expected exports fell 1%, according to a statement.

To revive the economy, the government is rolling out stimulus measures like waiving visas for Chinese tourists, suspending farmers' debt, a minimum wage hike, and a generous $14.3 billion handout scheme.

