Thai exports seen growing 1% to 2% in 2023 - shippers' council

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 09, 2023 — 10:35 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to grow up to 2% this year, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports were set to grow 6.5% for the full year in 2022, but were expected to show a 7.5% drop in December last year, the council said in a statement.

(Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

