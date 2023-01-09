Thai exports seen growing 1% to 2% in 2023 - shippers' council

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to grow up to 2% this year, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports were set to grow 6.5% for the full year in 2022, but were expected to show a 7.5% drop in December last year, the council said in a statement.

