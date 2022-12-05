Thai exports seen flat or down in Nov y/y - shippers

BANGKOK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports may be flat or fall by 1% to 2% in November from a year earlier following a drop in October, as global demand slowed, the national shippers group said on Tuesday.
Exports, a key driver of growth, are still expected to rise 7% to 8% in the whole of 2022 and increase 2% to 3% in 2023 Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a virtual news conference.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)
