Thai exports seen flat or down in Nov y/y - shippers

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

December 05, 2022 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports may be flat or fall by 1% to 2% in November from a year earlier following a drop in October, as global demand slowed, the national shippers group said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, are still expected to rise 7% to 8% in the whole of 2022 and increase 2% to 3% in 2023 Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a virtual news conference.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.