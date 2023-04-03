Thai exports seen contracting 10% y/y in Q1 - shippers' group

BANGKOK, April 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are likely to show a contraction of 10% in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, bigger than a previous forecast drop of 8%, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The global economy was slowing and a recovery in China's economy was not as fast as expected, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

