Thai exports may decline 1.5% this year on virus impact - shippers' council

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports may contract 1.5% this year, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand and supply chains, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports could drop 3.3% in the first half from a year earlier, hurt by lower shipments to China, Thailand's second-biggest export market, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

However, the group is maintaining its export target of zero to 1% growth for this year in the hope that shipments pick up in the second half if the situation returns to normal, she said.

Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, fell 2.65% last year amid global trade tensions and a strong baht THB=TH.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.