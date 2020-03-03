Thai exports may decline 1.5% this year on virus impact - shippers' council

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's exports may contract 1.5% this year, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand and supply chains, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports may contract 1.5% this year, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand and supply chains, a Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports could drop 3.3% in the first half from a year earlier, hurt by lower shipments to China, Thailand's second-biggest export market, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

However, the group is maintaining its export target of zero to 1% growth for this year in the hope that shipments pick up in the second half if the situation returns to normal, she said.

Exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, fell 2.65% last year amid global trade tensions and a strong baht THB=TH.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More