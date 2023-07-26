Thai exports fall less than forecast in June, seen improving

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, July 26 (Reuters) - Thai exports shrank for a ninth consecutive month in June, albeit at a smaller rate than expected, as global demand remains sluggish, but the commerce ministry said on Wednesday it still expects some growth for the full year.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, dropped 6.4% in June from the same month a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimated decline of 7.3% in a Reuters poll. Exports rose 2% from May.

"The economic situation of trading partners remained subdued due to pressure from high inflation rates and elevated interest rates, which led to restrained production and consumption," the ministry said in a statement.

Thailand's export decline, however, has been less than that of other exporting countries, Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a press briefing.

The ministry is targeting annual export growth of 1% for 2023, he said. Its earlier target was for a 1% to 2% export rise.

"We'll try every way to make export figures meet the target, although it's difficult," he said.

Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, said exports could show some annual growth from July as some sectors were still performing well.

Exports of cars and parts increased 7.2% in June year-on-year and circuit boards rose 5.3%, while shipments of computers, rubber and oil declined, the ministry said.

Rice export volumes dropped 25.4% on-year to 572,115 metric tons in June, it said.

Exports to the United States dropped 4.8% on-year in June, while shipments to Southeast Asian countries slumped 20%. Exports to Japan rose 2.6% and shipments to China increased 4.5%.

Thailand posted a trade surplus of $58 million in June versus a forecast deficit of $900 million, with imports showing a 10.3% on-year decline.

In the first half of 2023, exports contracted 5.4% from a year earlier, imports fell 3.5% and the trade deficit stood at $6.3 billion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.