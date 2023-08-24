News & Insights

Thai exports down 6.2% in July y/y, bigger slump than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

August 24, 2023 — 11:21 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

Adds more data, comments from ministry

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thai exports shrank for a 10th consecutive month in July, and at a far bigger rate than expected, as global demand remains sluggish, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, contracted 6.2% in July from the same month a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimated dip of 0.75% in a Reuters poll.

Thailand posted a trade deficit $1.98 billion in July versus a forecast deficit of $1.3 billion, with imports sliding 11.1% year-on-year.

In the January-July period, exports contracted 5.5% from a year earlier, imports fell 4.7% and the trade deficit stood at $8.29 billion.

The July exports value was $22.14 billion.

Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a press briefing the slump in Thai exports was less than that of many other countries.

He said the ministry would try to meet the annual export growth target of 1% to 2% this year, noting that would be difficult.

"Despite July's export fall, the big picture in terms of value, we are not bad," Keerati said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.