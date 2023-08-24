Thai exports down 6.2% in July y/y, bigger slump than forecast

Adds more data, comments from ministry

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thai exports shrank for a 10th consecutive month in July, and at a far bigger rate than expected, as global demand remains sluggish, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, contracted 6.2% in July from the same month a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimated dip of 0.75% in a Reuters poll.

Thailand posted a trade deficit $1.98 billion in July versus a forecast deficit of $1.3 billion, with imports sliding 11.1% year-on-year.

In the January-July period, exports contracted 5.5% from a year earlier, imports fell 4.7% and the trade deficit stood at $8.29 billion.

The July exports value was $22.14 billion.

Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a press briefing the slump in Thai exports was less than that of many other countries.

He said the ministry would try to meet the annual export growth target of 1% to 2% this year, noting that would be difficult.

"Despite July's export fall, the big picture in terms of value, we are not bad," Keerati said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.