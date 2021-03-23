Thai economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in Q3 next year-cbank

Thailand's economy is expected to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in the third quarter of next year, with the recovery slow and uneven as tourism remains sluggish, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The tourism-reliant economy could take at least four to five years to see the number of foreign tourists return to normal levels, of about 40 million a year, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a briefing.

