Thai economy to grow up to 3.5% this year - finance minister

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3% to 3.5% this year, with a slow but steady recovery as the crucial tourism sector picks up and exports remain good, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign tourists should reach 8 million to 10 million this year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business forum. The fiscal position remains stable, he said.

