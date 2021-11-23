Thai economy to grow close to forecasts, but recovery to be fragile -c.bank minutes

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy bottomed out in the third quarter and will grow close to forecasts, but recovery will remain fragile and is subject to uncertainty, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

On Nov. 10, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee unanimously voted to keep the benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI at a record low of 0.50% for a 12th consecutive meeting to support the economic recovery.

Fiscal policy is the main driver of the economy, and movement of the baht THB=TH is more volatile than other regional currencies, the central bank minutes said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)

