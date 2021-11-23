Thai economy to grow close to forecasts, but recovery to be fragile -c.bank minutes

Contributor
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's economy bottomed out in the third quarter and will grow close to forecasts, but recovery will remain fragile and is subject to uncertainty, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy bottomed out in the third quarter and will grow close to forecasts, but recovery will remain fragile and is subject to uncertainty, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

On Nov. 10, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee unanimously voted to keep the benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI at a record low of 0.50% for a 12th consecutive meeting to support the economic recovery.

Fiscal policy is the main driver of the economy, and movement of the baht THB=TH is more volatile than other regional currencies, the central bank minutes said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters