Thai economy to grow 3.0-3.5% this year, recovery intact - FinMin

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3.0% to 3.5% this year, helped by public investments and a pick-up in the vital tourism sector, the finance minister said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will continue its post-pandemic recovery as state investment projects are accelerated, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a state agency forum.

"The economy will remain in a steady, albeit slow, recovery, and we have to ensure the recovery remains intact," he said.

Public investments are currently worth about 1 trillion baht ($27.87 billion) a year, he added.

"I believe this year we will grow 3% to 3.5%, a satisfactory trend," Arkhom said.

With pandemic curbs lifted, the tourism sector, a key driver of Thai growth, is expected to see 8 million to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, he said.

The figures are a surge from about 428,000 foreign tourists in 2021, when the economy expanded 1.5%, among the slowest in the region. There were nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

($1 = 35.88 baht)

