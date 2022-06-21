Thai economy to grow 3% this year, 3.7% next year - state agency

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3% this year and 3.7% next year, driven by exports, increased domestic demand and a recovery in tourism, the state planning agency said on Wednesday.
The country is expected to register 7 million to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, Danucha Pichayanan, head of the National Economic and Social Development Council, told a business seminar. Last year, there were just about 428,000 foreign tourists.
