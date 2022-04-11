Thai economy to continue recovery but risks increase -c.bank minutes

Corrects day in paragraph 2

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy would continue to recover, driven by improving local demand and foreign tourist numbers, while recent negative shocks have had a limited impact on the recovery, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting.

However, downside risks to short-term growth increased as there could be prolonged shortages of some raw materials, the minutes released on Tuesday said.

On March 30, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee unanimously voted to leave the benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI at a record low of 0.50%, where it has been since May 2020, maintaining support for the economy. Its next policy review is in June.

