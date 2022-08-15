Thai economy to continue growing despite weaker than expected Q2 - c.bank

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to continue growing in the second half of the year despite a weaker-than-expected second quarter, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Inflation is likely to be higher in August before gradually coming down, Assistant Governor Piti Disyatat told TNN News.

The economy grew 2.5% in the second quarter from a year earlier. L4N2ZO26V

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor )

