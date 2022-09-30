Thai economy still in recovery in August on tourism rebound

Recasts, adds details

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy was still on a path to recovery in August on rebounding tourism and domestic demand, which would continue to support economic activity, the central bank said on Friday.

Rising costs and slower global demand were among factors to be monitored, however, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement.

Economic activity in September was likely to follow a steady recovering trend, BOT senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told a news briefing.

In August, Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $3.5 billion in August after a revised deficit of $4.2 billion in the previous month, it said.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 8.2% in August from a year ago, with imports up 23.8% year-on-year, and a trade deficit of $1.0 billion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Stawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

