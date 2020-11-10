Thai economy should contract less than expected in 2020 -fin min

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to contract less than previously expected this year due to a recovery in consumption, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Wednesday.

"GDP will be negative this year, but less than expected due to a recovery in consumption," the minister told reporters, noting revenue was coming from exports with foreign tourism still shut and adding that "foreign exchange policy should support exporters".

The finance ministry has forecast an economic contraction of 7.7% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the baht hit 30.19 per U.S. dollar earlier on Wednesday, a 10-month high.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

