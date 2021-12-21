Thai economy seen growing 4% next year - FinMin

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to expand 4% in 2022 after only 1% growth predicted for this year, helped by domestic consumption and exports, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
Public spending will remain a key driver of growth next year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference. The ministry planned to sell 30 billion baht ($891 million) of government savings bonds in January, he added.
($1 = 33.6700 baht)
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.