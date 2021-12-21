Thai economy seen growing 4% next year - FinMin

Thailand's economy is expected to expand 4% in 2022 after only 1% growth predicted for this year, helped by domestic consumption and exports, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Public spending will remain a key driver of growth next year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference. The ministry planned to sell 30 billion baht ($891 million) of government savings bonds in January, he added.

($1 = 33.6700 baht)

