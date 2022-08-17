Thai economy seen growing 3.6% this year - rate committee member

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year and 4.0% next year, helped by a recovery in tourism, a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee said on Wednesday.

Headline inflation is not that high and is expected to average 6.3% this year and 2.6% next year, Kanit Sangsubhan told a business seminar. In June, the central bank predicted 2022 economic growth of 3.3%.

