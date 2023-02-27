Thai economy seen growing 3% to 4% this year - c.bank

Adds context

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is seen growing between 3%-4% this year as it follows a sustained recovery path despite a global slowdown, the central bank said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Inflation, currently above target at 5.02%, is expected to return to within a target range of 1%-3% in the second half of 2023, the Bank of Thailand said, citing a speech by its governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, on Monday.

BoT would continue its monetary policy normalisation in a measured way but would be ready to adjust as appropriate, the statement said. The central bank's next rate setting meeting is on March 29, when economists expect a further increase in interest rates.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 2.6% in 2022, less than expected. But it is now is picking up steam as the crucial tourism sector bounces back, especially with the return of Chinese tourists. Thailand expects 25.5 million foreign tourists this year.

Exports, another key driver of growth, however, were seen rising just 1% this year, with a possible contraction ahead, BoT said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.