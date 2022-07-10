Thai economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023 -c.bank chief

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of next year, lagging regional countries, the central bank said on Monday.
The economic recovery is slow but intact, helped by a improved consumption, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a central bank seminar.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)
