Thai economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023 -c.bank chief

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of next year, lagging regional countries, the central bank said on Monday.

The economic recovery is slow but intact, helped by a improved consumption, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a central bank seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.