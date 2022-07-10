Thai economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2023 -c.bank chief

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Thailand's economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of next year, lagging regional countries, the central bank said on Monday.

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of next year, lagging regional countries, the central bank said on Monday.

The economic recovery is slow but intact, helped by a improved consumption, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a central bank seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters