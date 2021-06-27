Thai economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1, 2023

BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, the central bank said on Monday, as tourism has been slow to recover.

The central bank will closely monitor the situation and is ready to implement measures as necessary, deputy governor Mathee Supapongse told a seminar on tourism.

