Thai economy seen back to pre-pandemic levels in Q1, 2023

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand's economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, the central bank said on Monday, as tourism has been slow to recover.

BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, the central bank said on Monday, as tourism has been slow to recover.

The central bank will closely monitor the situation and is ready to implement measures as necessary, deputy governor Mathee Supapongse told a seminar on tourism.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More