Thai economy projected to grow 2.8% this year - finance ministry

January 22, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by Kanupriya Kapoor for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8% this year, a sharp downgrade from a previous projection of 3.2%, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth last year is seen at 1.8%, down from 2.7% seen earlier.

