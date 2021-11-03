Thai economy may not grow much this year -deputy PM

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth will be subdued this year due to the impacts of a coronavirus outbreak, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

But the country is past the worst, while fiscal and financial stability remains sound, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters, told a business seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

