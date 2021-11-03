Thai economy may not grow much this year -deputy PM

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's economic growth will be subdued this year due to the impacts of a coronavirus outbreak, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth will be subdued this year due to the impacts of a coronavirus outbreak, its deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

But the country is past the worst, while fiscal and financial stability remains sound, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is in charge of economic matters, told a business seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More