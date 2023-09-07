News & Insights

Thai economy may grow as forecast this year - deputy finmin

September 07, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may grow as forecast this year, helped by public consumption and investment after the formation of a new government, Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana said on Friday.

Private consumption and tourism recovery are also helping, he told a business event. The ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.5% this year.

The new government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is also finance minister, is seeking to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and deliver on key campaign promises after an election in May.

The government is due to deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Thailand's economy grew 1.8% in the April-June period on the year and 0.2% on the quarter, sharply slowing from the previous quarter's 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively, as weak exports and lower investments undercut strength in tourism.

