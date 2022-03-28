Thai economy may grow 3.0-3.5% this year - FinMin

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's economy could grow 3.0%-3.5% this year, less than an earlier forecast, due to soaring oil prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, the finance minister said on Monday.

BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy could grow 3.0%-3.5% this year, less than an earlier forecast, due to soaring oil prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, the finance minister said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will however be supported by strong exports, which could grow 5-6% this year, and improved tourism as the government plans to ease more COVID-19-related curbs, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told Reuters in an interview.

"Growth of 3.0%-3.5% should be achievable this year, and 2023 should be better", as several government investment projects will be completed, he said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters