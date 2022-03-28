Thai economy may grow 3.0-3.5% this year - FinMin

BANGKOK, March 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy could grow 3.0%-3.5% this year, less than an earlier forecast, due to soaring oil prices driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, the finance minister said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will however be supported by strong exports, which could grow 5-6% this year, and improved tourism as the government plans to ease more COVID-19-related curbs, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told Reuters in an interview.

"Growth of 3.0%-3.5% should be achievable this year, and 2023 should be better", as several government investment projects will be completed, he said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.