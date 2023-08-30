Thai economy in July supported by tourism amid weak exports - ministry

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy continued to be underpinned by increased tourism and private consumption while exports slowed as global demand remained sluggish, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's economic stability was strong and able to handle risks from global economic volatility, it said in a statement. The ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.5% this year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

