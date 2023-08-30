News & Insights

Thai economy in July supported by tourism amid weak exports - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

August 30, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy continued to be underpinned by increased tourism and private consumption while exports slowed as global demand remained sluggish, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's economic stability was strong and able to handle risks from global economic volatility, it said in a statement. The ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.5% this year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.