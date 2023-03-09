Thai economy growing strongly amid global slowdown - deputy PM

Adds details, comments from finance and tourism ministers

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic growth is stable and strong, driven by a rebound in the vital tourism sector and with economic indicators improving, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Slowing global demand, however, was affecting the country's exports, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a business seminar.

Thailand's customs-based exports, a key driver of growth, contracted for a fourth straight month in January with a larger-than-expected 4.5% fall from the same period of 2022, as a global slowdown hit demand.

Speaking at the same event, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy was expecting economic growth of 3% to 4% this year, although expansion of 4% to 5% would be appropriate.

"Our growth path is a continued one. We don't know when it will peak but we are planning that growth of 4-5% is suitable for Thailand but we need more productivity," he said.

"The Bank of Thailand will look at several factors, clearly the recovery of the economy that must continue and be sustained," he said.

The BOT is expected to raise its key interest rate again this month to contain consumer prices.

Thailand, one of Asia's top travel destinations, is expecting to see 25 million to 30 million foreign visitors this year, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told the forum.

The number compares to the record of nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

Thailand had 4.2 million foreign visitors in the January-February period of this year, according to a presentation by the ministry.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty, Ed Davies)

