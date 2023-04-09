Thai economy expected to grow 3.6% this year - central bank

Adds comments from central bank governor, background

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year, Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on TV channel JKN-CNBC on Monday.

"The economy is resilient and is able to withstand multiple shocks," Sethaput said.

The BOT last month raised interest rates a quarter a percentage point to 1.75%

BOT has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August, less aggressive than many of its regional peers.

"Policy normalisation will continue, but we will be cautious and monitor the situation," Sethaput said.

The central bank has the tools to support the financial system in the event of any problems, he said.

