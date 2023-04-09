Thai economy expected to grow 3.6% this year - central bank

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year, Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on TV channel JKN-CNBC on Monday.

"The economy is resilient and is able to withstand multiple shocks," Sethaput said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

