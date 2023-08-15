Thai economy expanding as policy rate nears stability level - c.bank Aug. 2 minutes

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

August 15, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy should continue to expand as the policy rate is approaching a level consistent with long term stability, minutes of the central bank's Aug. 2 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Aug. 2, the Bank of Thailand's policy committee voted unanimously to increase the one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2.25%, citing lingering inflation risks.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

