Thai economic stability strong despite recent stock market selloff

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic stability remains strong despite a recent selloff in the local stock market .SETI, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Krisada Chinavicharana told reporters the market fall did not reflect confidence in the economy and its stability.

