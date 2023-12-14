News & Insights

Thai economic stability strong despite recent stock market selloff

December 14, 2023 — 12:49 am EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic stability remains strong despite a recent selloff in the local stock market .SETI, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

Krisada Chinavicharana told reporters the market fall did not reflect confidence in the economy and its stability.

