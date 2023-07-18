Thai economic recovery intact, tourism rebounding - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery is intact, with growth of 2.9% likely in the first half of this year and 4.2% in the second half, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput also told a media briefing that Thailand was expected to receive 29 million foreign tourists this year and that exports, despite growing in the second half, will be flat for the year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.