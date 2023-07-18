News & Insights

Thai economic recovery intact, tourism rebounding - c.bank chief

July 18, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery is intact, with growth of 2.9% likely in the first half of this year and 4.2% in the second half, the central bank chief said on Wednesday.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput also told a media briefing that Thailand was expected to receive 29 million foreign tourists this year and that exports, despite growing in the second half, will be flat for the year.

