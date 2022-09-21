Thai domestic car sales jump 61.72% y/y in August

Contributor
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Domestic car sales in Thailand surged 61.72% in August from a year earlier to 68,208 units, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs and a low baseline last year, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Adds detail, car exports

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand surged 61.72% in August from a year earlier to 68,208 units, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs and a low baseline last year, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

That compared with July's 22.1% year-on-year rise. In the January to August period, car sales rose 19.61% from a year earlier.

Car sales should meet a target of 850,000 vehicles in the whole of 2022, the FTI said.

In August, car exports increased 23.09% from a year ago after July's 17.7% year-on-year rise.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda. The industry accounts for about 10% of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More