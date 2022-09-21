Thai domestic car sales jump 61.72% y/y in August

Adds detail, car exports

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand surged 61.72% in August from a year earlier to 68,208 units, helped by an easing of COVID-19 curbs and a low baseline last year, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

That compared with July's 22.1% year-on-year rise. In the January to August period, car sales rose 19.61% from a year earlier.

Car sales should meet a target of 850,000 vehicles in the whole of 2022, the FTI said.

In August, car exports increased 23.09% from a year ago after July's 17.7% year-on-year rise.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda. The industry accounts for about 10% of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and its manufacturing jobs.

