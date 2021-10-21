Thai domestic car sales drop 19.1% y/y in September

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand dropped 19.1% in September from a year earlier to 56,871 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

In August, sales slumped 38.8% from a year earlier, hit by stricter measures to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

