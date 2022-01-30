Thai Dec factory output rises 6.83% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in December rose more than expected by 6.83% from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Monday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a 5.25% rise in output in a Reuters poll, and November's revised 4.91% increase. The MPI rose 5.93% in the whole of 2021.
