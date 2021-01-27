Thai Dec factory output falls 2.44% y/y after new outbreak

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand's manufacturing output in December dropped a bigger- than-expected 2.44% from a year earlier as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections hit business activity, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Adds detail, outlook

BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing output in December dropped a bigger- than-expected 2.44% from a year earlier as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections hit business activity, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading was worse than a 1.2% fall forecast in a Reuters poll, and a revised 0.2% rise in November.

However, the manufacturing production index (MPI) should turn positive in January as the government has quickly taken action to contain the new spread and exports are expected to improve, ministry official Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a briefing.

On Wednesday, Thailand reported 819 new infections, with most of the cases found in a province that is the epicentre of the latest outbreak detected last month, following mass testing.

The December MPI index was dragged down by lower production of petroleum, sugar and rubber, although production of electronics, cars and tyres increased.

Capacity utilisation was 63.77% after November's revised 65.43%. Industrial goods make up about 80% of total exports, a key driver of Thai growth.

The ministry forecast the MPI index would increase 4%-5% in 2021 after contracting 8.8% last year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Subhranshu Sahu)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More