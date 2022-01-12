Thai Dec consumer confidence at 9-month high

Thai consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in December to reach a nine-month high, driven by an easing in the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and the government's econmic stumulas measures, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 46.2 in December from 44.9 in November.

