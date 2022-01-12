Thai Dec consumer confidence at 9-month high

Repeats story to attach to aler

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in December to reach a nine-month high, driven by an easing in the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and the government's econmic stumulas measures, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 46.2 in December from 44.9 in November.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

