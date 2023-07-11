Thai court to decide eligibility case of PM hopeful Pita - media, poll body source

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's poll body will refer to the Constitutional Court a case over whether Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of election winners Move Forward, should be disqualified as a parliamentarian over a shareholding issue, local media reported on Wednesday.

The referral of the case was reported by three media outlets and confirmed to Reuters by an election commission source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Pita, who is seeking to become prime minister, has been investigated over allegations that his ownership of shares in media firm iTV at the time of his registration made him ineligible to stand in the May 14 election. Pita has maintained iTV was not an active mass media organisation.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((martin.petty@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.