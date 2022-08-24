Thai court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review -media

Adds details

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Thai media reported on Wednesday that the constitutional court has suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending the result of a legal review of his term limit.

ThaiPBS, Khaosod and Workpoint media reported the court's decision without citing sources. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

The constitutional court is expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, a former army chief and longtime political kingmaker will likely become the interim prime minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Tom Hogue)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.