Thai court suspends PM from duties pending term limit review

Contributors
Panarat Thepgumpanat Reuters
Panu Wongcha-um Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties starting Aug 24 after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties starting Aug 24 after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

The court announced the move in a written statement sent to media. It was unclear when it would deliver a final ruling on the petition brought by the main opposition party.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is expected to take over as interim leader of the Southeast Asian country.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and John Geddie)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More