Thai court approves Thai Air's request for restructuring

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's Central Bankruptcy Court on Monday approved Thai Airways International Pcl's THAI.BK request for restructuring and the formation of the airline's restructuring committee, Judge Kampol Roongrat said.

The court's decision will allow the airline to move ahead in setting up a committee to draw up a restructuring plan, a process that would take three to five months.

