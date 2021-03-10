Thai consumer mood picks up as virus outbreak eases

Thai consumer confidence increased for the first time in three months in February, bolstered by an easing coronavirus outbreak, government stimulus and the distribution of vaccines, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 49.4 in February from 47.8 in the previous month.

