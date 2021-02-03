Thai consumer mood hits 9-month low after new virus outbreak

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped for a second straight month in January, hitting a nine-month low, on concerns about a fresh wave of coronavirus inflections, a university survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 47.8 in January from 50.1 in December.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.