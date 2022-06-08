Thai consumer mood at 9-min low in May on living costs, Ukraine war

Thai consumer confidence dropped for a fifth straight month in May, hitting a ninth-month low, due to worries over higher living costs and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 40.2 in May from 40.7 the previous month.

