Thai consumer mood at 6-month low on COVID outbreak, living costs

BANGKOK, April 8 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped for a third straight month in March, hitting a six-month low, due to concerns over a coronavirus outbreak, higher living costs and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, a survey showed on Friday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 42.0 in March from 43.3 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

