Thai consumer mood at 5-month high in July

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in July, reaching a five-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following an easing of COVID-19 curbs, but high costs of living remained a concern, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 42.4 in July from 41.6 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

