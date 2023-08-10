News & Insights

Thai consumer confidence drops for first time in 14 months over political uncertainty

Credit: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

August 10, 2023 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence declined for the first time in 14 months in July, dented by concerns over persistent political uncertainty after elections were held in May, a survey showed on Friday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.