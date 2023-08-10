Thai consumer confidence drops for first time in 14 months over political uncertainty

BANGKOK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence declined for the first time in 14 months in July, dented by concerns over persistent political uncertainty after elections were held in May, a survey showed on Friday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.