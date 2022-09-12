Thai consumer confidence at 7-month high in August

Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a third straight month in August, reaching a seven-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following government support measures and easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 43.7 in August from 42.4 in the previous month.

