Thai consumer confidence at 40-mth high in June on tourism boost

July 12, 2023 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a 13th straight month in June, reaching a near 3-1/2-year high, bolstered by a recovery in tourism despite concerns over political uncertainty, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 56.7 in June from 55.7 in May.

