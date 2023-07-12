Thai consumer confidence at 40-mth high in June on tourism boost

Corrects May index figure to 55.7, not 55.0

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a 13th straight month in June, reaching a near 3-1/2-year high, bolstered by a recovery in tourism despite concerns over political uncertainty, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 56.7 in June from 55.7 in May.

