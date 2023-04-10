Thai consumer confidence at 3-year high in March

BANGKOK, April 11(Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a 10th straight month in March, reaching a three-year high, boosted by a recovery in tourism and spending for the upcoming election, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 53.8 in March from 52.6 in February.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

