Thai consumer confidence at 3-year high in March

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

April 10, 2023 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by Kitphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, April 11(Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a 10th straight month in March, reaching a three-year high, boosted by a recovery in tourism and spending for the upcoming election, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 53.8 in March from 52.6 in February.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.